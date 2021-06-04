Analyzing Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) & Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 28.38% 7.69% 1.12% Alerus Financial 21.02% 16.95% 1.83%

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and Alerus Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.15 billion 4.42 $225.77 million $1.20 21.98 Alerus Financial $245.47 million 2.31 $44.67 million $2.52 13.10

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Alerus Financial. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alerus Financial pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sterling Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Alerus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sterling Bancorp and Alerus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 Alerus Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.02%. Alerus Financial has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.36%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Alerus Financial.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Alerus Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector finance, and commercial real estate, such as multi-family loans; residential and commercial mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. The company also engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 76 full-service retail and commercial financial centers in the New York Metro Market and the New York Suburban Market. Sterling Bancorp was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, New York.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

