Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PLAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at $77,975,796.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,641,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,218 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,912.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,020,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721,157 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,904,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,913,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,175,000 after acquiring an additional 799,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,326,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after acquiring an additional 713,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

