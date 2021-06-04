Anavex Life Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,401 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,529% compared to the average daily volume of 86 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $948.33 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

AVXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 24.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 49,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

