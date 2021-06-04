Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Upgraded to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANGPY stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $26.06.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

