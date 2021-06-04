AnimalGo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (GOM2)

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. During the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AnimalGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00077663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00023304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.94 or 0.00978849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.93 or 0.09730460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00051551 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

GOM2 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net . The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

AnimalGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

