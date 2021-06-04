Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Sells $56,400.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.