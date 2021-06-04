Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $10,898,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Apria in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 2,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,523. Apria has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apria will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

