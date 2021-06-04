APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Cap of $22.16 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.16 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,057,451 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

