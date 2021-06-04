ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.