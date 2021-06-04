Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) dropped 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73. Approximately 3,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 362,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $885.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.17). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,057,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 34,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.