Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Stock Holdings Lessened by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3,536.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 893,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,171,000 after buying an additional 869,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,023,000 after buying an additional 268,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $10,551,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Arcosa stock opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 5.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 10,990 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $686,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,881.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,290.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,051. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

