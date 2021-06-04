Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.04. 2,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 35,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARMP. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 1,196.29%. Analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Armata Pharmaceuticals news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 4,285,935 shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $13,929,288.75. 69.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,820 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

