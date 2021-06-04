Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 1,565,402 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,565,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,548,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.40% of ZoomInfo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $13,448,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,981,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1,045.24.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,040,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $549,394.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,666,084 shares of company stock valued at $76,432,201. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.