Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,112,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,912 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $86,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after buying an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after buying an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,935.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after buying an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NYSE NVT opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,265,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $33.29.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.