Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 22,143 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,021,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kirby were worth $61,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Kirby by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 108,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In related news, Director Monte J. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,354 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.15. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.