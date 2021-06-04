Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 50,333 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 50,333 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Medtronic worth $81,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $123.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

