Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 84,981 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 489,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,981 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $74,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MTB opened at $163.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.69. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

