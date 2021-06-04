Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS.

ASAN stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.23. 148,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,652. Asana has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.38.

In other Asana news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,594.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742 over the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

