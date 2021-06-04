Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Buys 28,120 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 168.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,120 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $130.87. 15,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,143. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.