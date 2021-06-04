Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,273 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.88. The stock had a trading volume of 171,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.44 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.76.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

