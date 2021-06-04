Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 785 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up about 1.2% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 33,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Hazelview Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 159,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $195.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.33. The company has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.