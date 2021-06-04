ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $665.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $332.80 and a 52-week high of $688.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $643.68. The stock has a market cap of $279.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.90.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

