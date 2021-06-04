Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

AC opened at $39.18 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al sold 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $54,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,327 shares of company stock worth $644,262 in the last 90 days. 85.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

