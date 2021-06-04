Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after purchasing an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after purchasing an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATO. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.