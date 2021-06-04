Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Price Target Cut to C$1.65 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86. Aurion Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 22.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aurion Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,412,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,000,949.70. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 123,000 shares of company stock worth $102,465.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.

