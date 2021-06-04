Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Price Target Cut to C$1.65 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its price target lowered by Pi Financial from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of CVE AU opened at C$1.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86. Aurion Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 21.18 and a current ratio of 22.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$115.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.74.
Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Aurion Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aurion Resources
Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship project is Risti Project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland.
