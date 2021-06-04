Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 309.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $89.31 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

