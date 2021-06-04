Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $342,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,183,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $40.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

