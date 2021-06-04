Aveo Capital Partners LLC Invests $567,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $572.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.69 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $657.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

