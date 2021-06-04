Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $426.64 on Friday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $251.84 and a 52 week high of $449.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.49.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

