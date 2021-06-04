Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

SHLX opened at $14.81 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

