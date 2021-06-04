Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes $629,000 Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VXF opened at $182.07 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $111.46 and a 1 year high of $189.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.52.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

