Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,135 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,338,793 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $141.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.