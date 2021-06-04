Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Michael A. Garratt Sells 5,347 Shares

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avient by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,698,000 after buying an additional 663,653 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Avient by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 172,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 99,297 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 231,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

