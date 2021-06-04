Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $92,833.26 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $92,833.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,590.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $140.97. 2,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $195.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.84 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Axon Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. The company offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse CEWs; and related cartridges.

