AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AzurRx BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

AZRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.89.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

