B. Riley Raises Express (NYSE:EXPR) Price Target to $4.50

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

EXPR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 265.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Express by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

