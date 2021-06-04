Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 161,190 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161,190 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $226,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Honeywell International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $229.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.53 and a fifty-two week high of $234.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.08.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

