Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 90,054 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,664,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,054 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $282,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.19. The stock has a market cap of $188.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.