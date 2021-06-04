Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 81,094 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $137,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,807. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

