Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNDSY. Citigroup raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Banco de Sabadell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BNDSY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432. Banco de Sabadell has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

