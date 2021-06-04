Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Manitou Investment Management Ltd.

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,567 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises approximately 0.3% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$128.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. 12,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.