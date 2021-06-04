Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 968 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,631,000 after buying an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,097,676 shares of company stock worth $593,477,986. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $302.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.70. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.22 and a 12-month high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.