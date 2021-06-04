Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $5.28 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 794.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $617,316,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 824,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,405,000 after buying an additional 237,452 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,087,000 after acquiring an additional 157,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $777.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $711.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,450 shares of company stock worth $1,041,842 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $832.06.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

