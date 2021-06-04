Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,906 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $170.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.21. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

