Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Waters by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Waters by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Waters by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $316.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $326.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

