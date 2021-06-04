Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,254 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 30,919 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Cigna by 54.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 13,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 47.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $4,078,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.71.

Shares of CI opened at $256.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.39.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

