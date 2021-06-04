Barclays Boosts Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $121.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.65.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.24. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

