Barclays Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $418.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $401.00 to $418.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.53% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.19.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $322.70. 61,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,065. The firm has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.01, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $320.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.