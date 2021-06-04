Barclays Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $414.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target raised by Barclays from $395.00 to $414.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $431.69.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $425.12 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,394,000 after acquiring an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,108,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

