Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 484,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,678,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.51. 165,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,898. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $379.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $272.77 and a 52 week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

